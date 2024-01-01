$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Rogue
AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*REVCAM*NAVI*PICTURES COMING!!
Location
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-248-2291
Advertised Unfit
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 261,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!
-AWD -LEATHER -SUNROOF -REVCAM -NAVIGATION -HEATED SEATS -POWER GROUP -PICTURES COMING!!!
Vehicle Features
