2011, NISSAN ROGUE SL AWD XTRONIC CVY

 Special Price: $ AS IS 

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.

Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.

VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS"  The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Details

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
176,320KM
  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 176,320 KM

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Chrome tailpipe finisher
Pre-wiring for tow hitch

Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Area Light
Security alarm system
Rear seat heater ducts
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
outside temp display
Dual front/rear cup holders
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
(3) assist grips
Seatback pockets
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto-down
Full floor carpeting
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Mood lighting
Dual front map lights
Manual tilt steering column
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Front center console w/covered storage
Cargo area under-floor storage tray

Chrome Door Handles
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Body-color rear spoiler
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Fixed intermittent rear wiper
FRONT SPOILER
BODY-COLOR GRILLE
Fixed rear liftgate glass
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
P225/60R17 all-season tires
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Front/rear tire deflectors
Roof rails w/silver accent
Folding body-color pwr outside mirrors

XM SATELLITE RADIO
(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth hands free phone system
iPod interface system

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Energy absorbing steering column
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Active front head restraints
Rearview monitor
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)

Adjustable active head restraints
USB CONNECTIVITY
Front seat belts w/load limiters
Nissan advanced airbag system (AABS) -inc: driver/front passenger dual stage airbags
occupant sensor
pretensioners & adjustable upper anchors
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support
fold-down 4-way manual passenger seat
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: 4.3 color display

