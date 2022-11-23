2011 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,800 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434979

9434979 VIN: JN8AS5MT6BW177334

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.