Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2011 Nissan Sentra . 6 Speed Manuel Transmission. Alloy wheels. AC . Power windows and Locks key less Entry . Very clean Vehicle. $3899 Plus HST and Licensing . Safety Certification is Included the Asking Price. No Email Please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto .....



If The Ad is Active car Is Available for Sale ..





3406 Kingston Rd

Scarborough ON

M1M 1R2

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

