2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Sentra/160 Km/Safety Certification included Price

2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Sentra/160 Km/Safety Certification included Price

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

$3,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4380489
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP0BL692363
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2011 Nissan Sentra . 6 Speed Manuel Transmission. Alloy wheels. AC . Power windows and Locks key less Entry . Very clean Vehicle. $3899 Plus HST and Licensing . Safety Certification is Included the Asking Price. No Email Please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto .....

If The Ad is Active car Is Available for Sale ..


3406 Kingston Rd
Scarborough ON
M1M 1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

