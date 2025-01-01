$7,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Nissan Versa
S
2011 Nissan Versa
S
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,049KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP7BL396449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2189
- Mileage 67,049 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW - 67K, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE-OWNER, SAFETIED, Great fuel economy 9.0/7.6L/100KMs, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC blows cold, No rust, 1-touch windows, Anti-lockout power door locks, Power mirrors and doors, Rear folding seats, Rear window defroster, Intermittent wipers, Traction control and much much more .
Lots of other COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Lots of other COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Exterior
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Braking Assist
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
18.3 STEERING RATIO
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van 148WB LOW ROOF 135,612 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 115,671 KM $9,250 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Versa S 67,049 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AJS Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2011 Nissan Versa