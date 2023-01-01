Menu
2011 RAM 1500

330,889 KM

Details Description

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

ST

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

330,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10450119
  • Stock #: 555587
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS555587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 330,889 KM

Vehicle Description

BEING SOLD AS IS SPECIAL


No Accident/Damage Records Found




NEW BREAKS ALL AROUND 






 As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. 






Extensive inspection and servicing included! 


Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 


This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesaled from Priority Car Financing Corp.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

