$4,888+ tax & licensing
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
City South Fine Cars Inc.
416-787-8500
2011 RAM 1500
2011 RAM 1500
ST
Location
City South Fine Cars Inc.
575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4
416-787-8500
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
330,889KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10450119
- Stock #: 555587
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS555587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 330,889 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accident/Damage Records Found
NEW BREAKS ALL AROUND
As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified.
Extensive inspection and servicing included!
Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information!
This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesaled from Priority Car Financing Corp.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City South Fine Cars Inc.
575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4