2011 RAM 1500

4X4

2011 RAM 1500

4X4

Location

J.M. Auto Sales

406 Keele St., Toronto, ON M6P 2K8

416-908-5709

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 383,936KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4487832
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CPXBS607155
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Runs and drives excellent, nice clean truck. No accidents. 4.7 V8 engine. 4x4 works. Not certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

