Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

27,730 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIP Auto Service Inc.

416-828-8463

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

VIP Auto Service Inc.

1355 Gerrard ST E, Toronto, ON M4L 1Y8

416-828-8463

  1. 1603389453
  2. 1603389453
  3. 1603389453
  4. 1603389453
  5. 1603389453
  6. 1603389453
  7. 1603389453
  8. 1603389453
  9. 1603389453
  10. 1603389453
  11. 1603389453
  12. 1603389453
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,730KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5935263
  • VIN: 3D7JB1EP9BG515657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Picker Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 27,730 KM

Vehicle Description

The RAM 1500 for many years now, has lead the way when it comes to the very best pickup trucks on the market. The 1500 represents strength, speed, power and comfort, as it aims to give consumers everything they want in their pickup truck whilst doing it in a comfortable and spacious interior. 

Our 2011 RAM 1500 is locally owned and is fully equipped with options like a power outlet, heated front seats, heated mirrors and more!


Fully serviced and reconditioned in our state-of-the-art facility. All of our pre-owned inventory are complete with a certified emissions test, as well as a comprehensive 150 point safety inspection for your peace of mind. 

We conduct extensive research prior to posting our price to assure we are providing our customers with the absolute best price possible! Our market value analysis allows us to confidently price our vehicles at a rate that we believe benefits the everyday hardworking consumer, in comparison to the rest of the market. 

We're here to serve you!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From VIP Auto Service Inc.

2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 180,403 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 81,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email VIP Auto Service Inc.

VIP Auto Service Inc.

VIP Auto Service Inc.

1355 Gerrard ST E, Toronto, ON M4L 1Y8

Call Dealer

416-828-XXXX

(click to show)

416-828-8463

Alternate Numbers
647-786-9420
Quick Links
Directions Inventory