2011 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8371953

8371953 VIN: 1D7RV1GP6BS668299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.