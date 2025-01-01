Menu
<p>Hard to find 2011 Saab 9-3!!! Low mileage and very clean!!! Well equipped with leather interior, power drivers seat, alloy wheels, heated front seats and more!!! Winter tires mounted on steel wheels included!!!</p>

2011 Saab 9-3

83,395 MI

Details Description Features

2011 Saab 9-3

2011 Saab 9-3

Location

Beacon Motors Ltd.

176 Norseman St., Toronto, ON M8Z 2R4

416-533-8251

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
83,395MI
Excellent Condition
VIN YS3FA4CY5B1300560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,395 MI

Vehicle Description

Hard to find 2011 Saab 9-3!!! Low mileage and very clean!!! Well equipped with leather interior, power drivers seat, alloy wheels, heated front seats and more!!! Winter tires mounted on steel wheels included!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

