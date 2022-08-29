Menu
2011 Saab 9-3

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2011 Saab 9-3

2011 Saab 9-3

Turbo4 XWD **LEATHER-ROOF-ALLOYS-TRADE-IN SPECIAL**

2011 Saab 9-3

Turbo4 XWD **LEATHER-ROOF-ALLOYS-TRADE-IN SPECIAL**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9243409
  • Stock #: W22-220
  • VIN: YS3FA4BYXB1303245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W22-220
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE CAR!! SAAB 9-3 TURBO **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** 2.0L TURBO!! **AUTOMATIC** JET BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER!! ONLY 149,000KM! ALL STOCK!! ALL ORIGINAL!! FULLY LOADED!! ALLOYS!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! POWER SUNROOF!! **HEATED SEATS** VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! RUNS GREAT! SOLID BODY!! PRICED TO SELL!! AS TRADED!! YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE! TRADE-IN SPECIAL! SAVE...SAVE...SAVE!

THIS CAR IS SOLD AS IS. AS PER OMVIC, WE MUST WRITE This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 22 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

