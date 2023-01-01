$7,999+ tax & licensing
647-627-5600
2011 Scion xD
5DR HB Auto/AC/1.8LITRE/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9562582
- VIN: JTKKU4B46B1010364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
