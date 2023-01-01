2011 Scion xD

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 3 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9562582

9562582 VIN: JTKKU4B46B1010364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 219,356 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.