Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BAXBK422067, PASSION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Black on Red Seats, ALLOYS, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain & Knee Airbags, FOG Lights, Front & Rear Window Defroster, ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2011 Smart fortwo

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Smart fortwo

PASSION|BLUETOOTH|PANOROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Smart fortwo

PASSION|BLUETOOTH|PANOROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1721506105
  2. 1721506107
  3. 1721506109
  4. 1721506111
  5. 1721506113
  6. 1721506115
  7. 1721506117
  8. 1721506119
  9. 1721506122
  10. 1721506124
  11. 1721506129
  12. 1721506134
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BAXBK422067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BAXBK422067, PASSION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Black on Red Seats, ALLOYS, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain & Knee Airbags, FOG Lights, Front & Rear Window Defroster, ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2015 Audi A5 AWD|S-LINE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG & OLUFSEN for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi A5 AWD|S-LINE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG & OLUFSEN 70,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Jaguar XK8 CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS|ALPINE AUDIO for sale in Toronto, ON
2002 Jaguar XK8 CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS|ALPINE AUDIO 106,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos HIGHLINE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Volkswagen Eos HIGHLINE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS 123,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2011 Smart fortwo