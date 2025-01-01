2011 Smart fortwo

Menu
161,700 KM

Details Description Features

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

Used
161,700KM
As Is Condition
VIN WMEEJ3BA4BK466789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 161,700 KM

Vehicle Description

BRABUS! VERY RARE! PURE! TURBO ENGINE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! LEATHER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! TWO SET OF TIRES! VERY NICE CLEAN

BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! 

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118  647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

