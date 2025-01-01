$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2011 Smart fortwo
2dr Cpe BRABUS
2011 Smart fortwo
2dr Cpe BRABUS
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 161,700 KM
Vehicle Description
BRABUS! VERY RARE! PURE! TURBO ENGINE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! LEATHER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! TWO SET OF TIRES! VERY NICE CLEAN
BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE
PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
Why Buy New Motors
416-356-8118