2011 Smart fortwo

99,000 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Smart fortwo

2011 Smart fortwo

BRABUS|NAVI|PANOROOF

2011 Smart fortwo

BRABUS|NAVI|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6258795
  • Stock #: 465038
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA9BK465038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BA9BK465038, BRABUS,  NAVIGATION, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH, Surround Sound, Silver on Black Leather, BRABUS Alloy Wheels, Paddle Shifters, Sport BRABUS Pedals, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH Audio, CD Changer, Fog Lights, Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, CARPOOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

