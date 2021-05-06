Menu
2011 Smart fortwo

112,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

NAVI|PANOROOF|ALLOYS

NAVI|PANOROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7112281
  • Stock #: 466138
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA7BK466138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BA7BK466138, PASSION,  NAVIGATION, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH, Surround Sound, Red on Dark Grey, Alloy Wheels, Paddle Shifters, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, BLUETOOTH Audio, Fog Lights, Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual & Side Airbags, CARPOOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 06:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.


LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

