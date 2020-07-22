Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

140,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

WRX STI

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

140,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5706000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STi
6 Speed Manual Transmission Certified Warranty
This 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STi Is Finished In A Brilliant White Exterior And Paired With A Black Cloth Interior. Loaded w/ Remote Keyless Entry, 18? Alloy Wheels, Brembo Performance Brakes, STI Tuned Suspension, Selectable SI-Drive, CD, MP3, AUX, Heated Leather & Alcantara Seats, Air Conditioning, & Much More ! This STi is also equipped with BC Racing Coil overs, and A Lachute Performance Exhaust.
CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
2 Year/Unlimited KM Warranty Included.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$19,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 2 Year Powertrain, Engine, Transmission Warranty.

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

