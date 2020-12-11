Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

220,341 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX,AWD, MANUAL,EXHAUST, HEATED, BT, SAT RADIO

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX,AWD, MANUAL,EXHAUST, HEATED, BT, SAT RADIO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

220,341KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6331811
  • Stock #: PC6423
  • VIN: JF1GR7E66BG832890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Checkered
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6423
  • Mileage 220,341 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 SUBARU WRX HATCHBACK | AWD | MANUAL | 265HP | SPORTS SEATS | STI STYLE BODY | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS | AFTERMARKET EXHASUT | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2011 Subaru WRX features a 265-hp turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer engine with Subaru's famous Symmetric All-Wheel-Drive system. The system at times can send 100 percent of power to front or rear wheels while at normal driving conditions it is at a 50-50 split. The 5-speed Manual Gearbox is delivering power with the front and rear limited-slip differentials and high-performance sport-tuned suspension. The 2011 WRX Hatchback also comes with STI inspired body kit wich makes the car 1.5 inches wider than the previous WRX, also comes with quad Aftermarket Exhaust, diffuser and Rear Wing.







This WRX comes in Grey Exterior and Black Interior. Enjoy the Pioneer Multimedia Screen that includes Satellite Radio, Bluetooth connectivity and more. For other comfort amenities the car has USB Port/iPod Control, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux Jack, Dual-zone Climate Control, Sports Seats, Cruise control, Heated Seats, Power Windows.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Door Locks
Power
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Cargo Cover
hood scoop
2
Chrome Accents
low fuel
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
engine oil
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Antenna type: mast
Front seat type: sport bucket
Center differential: viscous
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear struts
Rear brake diameter: 11.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Headlights: auto off
Rear wiper: with washer
Vanity mirrors: dual
Emissions: 50 state
Upholstery: premium cloth
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Rear spoiler: tail-gate
Axle ratio: 3.90
Wheel spokes: 15
Steering ratio: 15.1
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm
Bumper detail: front underguard
halogen
Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 16 mm
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
Ground effects: side
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
alarm with remote
rear underguard

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

