2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 SUBARU WRX HATCHBACK | AWD | MANUAL | 265HP | SPORTS SEATS | STI STYLE BODY | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED SEATS | AFTERMARKET EXHASUT | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2011 Subaru WRX features a 265-hp turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer engine with Subaru's famous Symmetric All-Wheel-Drive system. The system at times can send 100 percent of power to front or rear wheels while at normal driving conditions it is at a 50-50 split. The 5-speed Manual Gearbox is delivering power with the front and rear limited-slip differentials and high-performance sport-tuned suspension. The 2011 WRX Hatchback also comes with STI inspired body kit wich makes the car 1.5 inches wider than the previous WRX, also comes with quad Aftermarket Exhaust, diffuser and Rear Wing.
This WRX comes in Grey Exterior and Black Interior. Enjoy the Pioneer Multimedia Screen that includes Satellite Radio, Bluetooth connectivity and more. For other comfort amenities the car has USB Port/iPod Control, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux Jack, Dual-zone Climate Control, Sports Seats, Cruise control, Heated Seats, Power Windows.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
