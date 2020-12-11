2011 Subaru Impreza

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Door Locks Power Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Cargo Cover hood scoop 2 Chrome Accents low fuel Energy absorbing steering column coolant Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets engine oil speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Antenna type: mast Front seat type: sport bucket Center differential: viscous Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Driver seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Foot pedal trim: aluminum Rear struts Rear brake diameter: 11.3 Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 6 Front brake diameter: 11.6 Headlights: auto off Rear wiper: with washer Vanity mirrors: dual Emissions: 50 state Upholstery: premium cloth Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Interior accents: metallic-tone Power outlet(s): two 12V Dash trim: simulated alloy Fender lip moldings: body-color Rear spoiler: tail-gate Axle ratio: 3.90 Wheel spokes: 15 Steering ratio: 15.1 Front stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm Bumper detail: front underguard halogen Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 16 mm Window defogger: rear Alternator: 110 amps Ground effects: side Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure alarm with remote rear underguard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.