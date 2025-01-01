Menu
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p> </p><p>--     Fully certified.  </p><p> </p><p>--    AWD, Automatic, 4 Doors</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p> </p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p> </p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p> </p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p> </p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p> </p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p> </p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p> </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p> </p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2011 Subaru Legacy

265,000 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Legacy

AWD, Automatic, 4 Doors

2011 Subaru Legacy

AWD, Automatic, 4 Doors

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
VIN 4S3BMGB69B3262172

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2011 Subaru Legacy