2011 Subaru Legacy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7767027

7767027 Stock #: 15102101

15102101 VIN: 4s3bmgb67b3220342

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 213,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Bluetooth Connection

