R3.6, AWD, Leather, Sunroof

No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

Welcome for test drive today !!!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

Please call @ 416 398 5959.

FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch.

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

HAGGLE FREE

NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

2011 Subaru Outback

331,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Outback

2011 Subaru Outback

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

331,000KM
VIN 4S4BRJLCXB2355738

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 331,000 KM

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.  

 

--    R3.6, AWD, Leather, Sunroof

 

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

 

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

 

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

 

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

 

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

 

--     HAGGLE FREE

 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

 

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2011 Subaru Outback