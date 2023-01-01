$9,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Tribeca
7 SEATS|REARCAM|SUNROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4S4WX9FD7B4401895, AWD, 7 PASSENGERS, PWER SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 18-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Black on Grey Seats, AM/FM/CD Player/MP3/AUX, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, Traction Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Best Buy Auto
