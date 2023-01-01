Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4S4WX9FD7B4401895, AWD, 7 PASSENGERS, PWER SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 18-Inch  ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Black on Grey Seats, AM/FM/CD Player/MP3/AUX, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, Traction Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2011 Subaru Tribeca

0 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4WX9FD7B4401895

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4S4WX9FD7B4401895, AWD, 7 PASSENGERS, PWER SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 18-Inch  ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Black on Grey Seats, AM/FM/CD Player/MP3/AUX, Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, Traction Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

