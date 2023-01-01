Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Corolla

81,265 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Corolla

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10437027
  • Stock #: N83416A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5BC679541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # N83416A
  • Mileage 81,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2022 Hyundai KONA
21,755 KM
$31,399 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 26,850 KM
$42,895 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla
66,895 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory