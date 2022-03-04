2011 Toyota Corolla

$8,800+ tax & licensing
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
AUTO,SAFTY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,POWER WINDOWS,AUX
Location
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
231,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8494634
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE4BC570908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,POWER WINDOWS,AUX,HEATED MIRRORS,RELIABLE & GAS SAVER,$8800,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
