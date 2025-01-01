$9,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Toyota RAV4
BASE
2011 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
228,322KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DV7BW142994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2254
- Mileage 228,322 KM
Vehicle Description
228K, 2.5L I4, 4WD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC, Auto, Climate control, Locking differential, CarFax available, Power locks, Cloth interior, Desirable Generation of RAV4, Fuel Efficient, Roof rack and much much more
Lots of OTHER COMPACT SUVs (in different colours BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Lots of OTHER COMPACT SUVs (in different colours BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.08 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
LED Taillights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Braking Assist
3-point front seatbelts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SLIDING REAR SEAT
REAR CENTER ARMRESTS
THREE 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 22 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
14.6 STEERING RATIO
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
IN FLOOR STORAGE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE 228,322 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE 189,995 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX Base 173,123 KM $15,550 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AJS Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2011 Toyota RAV4