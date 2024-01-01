Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade, accident free and comes certified, power sliding doors, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, 8 passenger seating, cold ac and more. Number 1 minivan on the market with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2011 Toyota Sienna

202,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 PASSENGER

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 8 PASSENGER

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC5BS086642

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

New arrival, local trade, accident free and comes certified, power sliding doors, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, 8 passenger seating, cold ac and more. Number 1 minivan on the market with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Alloy Wheels

Warranty Available

CD Player

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2011 Toyota Sienna