2011 Toyota Sienna
LE
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 272,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LE! 8 SEATERS! POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA!
A/C! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY!
DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA SIENNA,
"GOES FOREVER" AS IS SALE ! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF
SITE PARKING LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
