LE! 8 SEATERS! POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA!

A/C! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA SIENNA,

GOES FOREVER AS IS SALE ! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF

SITE PARKING LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

2011 Toyota Sienna

272,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
272,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC6BS100841

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 272,500 KM

LE! 8 SEATERS! POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA!

A/C! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY!

DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA SIENNA,

"GOES FOREVER" AS IS SALE ! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF

SITE PARKING LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2011 Toyota Sienna