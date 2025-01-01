2011 Toyota Sienna

Menu
COMING SOON!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT  BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** CAR-FAX AVAILABLE!!!! --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; background-color: #ffffff; font: inherit; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>*** CAR-FAX AVAILABLE!!!!</span></span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #3e4153;><span style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #3e4153;><span style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695 EXTRA. VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED.  (THE CAR DRIVES LIKE NEW. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS 647-869-1015)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8

2011 Toyota Sienna

156,120 KM

$13,550

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 1763075934
  2. 1763075934
  3. 1763075934
  4. 1763075934
  5. 1763075934
  6. 1763075934
  7. 1763075934
  8. 1763075934
$13,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,120KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC0BS055895

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,120 KM

COMING SOON!!!

!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT  BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!!  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** CAR-FAX AVAILABLE!!!!
UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 
PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695 EXTRA. VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED.  (THE CAR DRIVES LIKE NEW. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS 647-869-1015)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

$13,550

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2011 Toyota Sienna