2011 Toyota Tacoma

SR5* OFF ROAD TRD PKG* 2.7L* NAVI* REVERSE CAMERA

2011 Toyota Tacoma

SR5* OFF ROAD TRD PKG* 2.7L* NAVI* REVERSE CAMERA

Weston Motors

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4677579
  • VIN: 5TFTX4CN8BX005464
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!


-SR5 -OFF ROAD TRD PACKAGE -2.7L

-NAVIGATION -REVERSE CAMERA -FULLY LOADED!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player

