$11,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
LTD
2011 Toyota Venza
LTD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LTD! AWD! 4 CYLINDERS! LEATHER SEAT! 2 PANEL SUNROOF! PUSH START!
BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! SMART KEY!
POWER LIFTGATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! LEGENDARY TOYOTA VENZA, 4 CYLINDER,
"GOES FOREVER" AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT
NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118