60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2011 TOYOTA VENZA | AWD | V6 | 268HP | MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC | VOICE RECOGNITION | LEATHER SEATS | MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
With a smooth, hatchback-style silhouette that's softer and lower than most crossovers, it's a perfectly competent family vehicle that combines most of the utility offered by a crossover SUV with a lower fastback roofline. This Venza comes in a Gray Exterior Color and a Gray Leather Interior with a Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel.
The tall roofline allows a rather high, upright driving position and plenty of headroom. And it allows the other major advantage of the Venza's design: those high, but not too-high, seats are superbly easy to slide in and out ofperfect for the elderly, in fact. This Venza has Standard Features as a 3.5'' LCD Multifunctional Display Screen, Cruise control, antitheft Engine immobilizer, Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry, and many more.
With seven standard airbags, electronic stability control, and anti-lock brakes are all on the standard-features list, and visibility isn't the issue that it is in some other crossover vehicles, thanks to the rather high driving position, the Venza does have a complete safety package.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
