2011 Toyota Venza

222,466 KM

Details Description Features

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

AWD ,V6, LEATHER SEATS, CAM, SUNROOF

2011 Toyota Venza

AWD ,V6, LEATHER SEATS, CAM, SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

222,466KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7753377
  Stock #: PC7471
  VIN: 4T3BK3BB4BU053950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # PC7471
  • Mileage 222,466 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA VENZA | AWD | V6 | 268HP | MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC | VOICE RECOGNITION | LEATHER SEATS | MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







With a smooth, hatchback-style silhouette that's softer and lower than most crossovers, it's a perfectly competent family vehicle that combines most of the utility offered by a crossover SUV with a lower fastback roofline. This Venza comes in a Gray Exterior Color and a Gray Leather Interior with a Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel.







The tall roofline allows a rather high, upright driving position and plenty of headroom. And it allows the other major advantage of the Venza's design: those high, but not too-high, seats are superbly easy to slide in and out ofperfect for the elderly, in fact. This Venza has Standard Features as a 3.5'' LCD Multifunctional Display Screen, Cruise control, antitheft Engine immobilizer, Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry, and many more.







With seven standard airbags, electronic stability control, and anti-lock brakes are all on the standard-features list, and visibility isn't the issue that it is in some other crossover vehicles, thanks to the rather high driving position, the Venza does have a complete safety package.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Cruise Control
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
3
Cargo Cover
2
8
Energy absorbing steering column
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
audio
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Mirror color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Storage: front seatback
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Rear spoiler: roofline
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Power windows: safety reverse
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning
Center console: dual level
Front brake diameter: 12.8
Steering ratio: 17
Rear struts: MacPherson
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 11.7
Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 16 mm
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 2.27
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
front console with armrest and storage
two 12V front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

