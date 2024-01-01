Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVWAD7AH7BV004297, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Manual Transmission, Cruise Cntrl., Black on Light Tan Leather, Air Condition, Heated Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Radio/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2011 Volkswagen Eos

167,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Eos

COMFORTLINE|LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS

2011 Volkswagen Eos

COMFORTLINE|LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWAD7AH7BV004297

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 004297
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVWAD7AH7BV004297, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Manual Transmission, Cruise Cntrl., Black on Light Tan Leather, Air Condition, Heated Seats, Auto Dim Mirror, Radio/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Premium Synthetic Seats

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Volkswagen Eos