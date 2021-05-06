2011 Volkswagen Golf

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7086934

7086934 VIN: WVWCA7AJ5BW092071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

