2011 Volkswagen Golf

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7086934
  • VIN: WVWCA7AJ5BW092071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 cyl, 4 doors, Hatchback, bluetooth, power windows, power door locks, tilt, ice cold ac, key less, new car trade, drives excellent, low km, No Accidents!!!

 

416-831-0578

Maple C Cars Ltd

90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont

M1K 4M3

www.mapleccars.ca

info@mapleccars.ca

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

uncertified vehicles are not derivable, $499 extra for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

