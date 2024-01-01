$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWDX7AJXBM369619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from leasing company in good condition, low mileage and well equipped with a 2.5L 5 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, alloy wheels , heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
