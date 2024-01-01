Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from leasing company in good condition, low mileage and well equipped with a 2.5L 5 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, alloy wheels , heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1708989985
  2. 1708989988
  3. 1708989991
  4. 1708989994
  5. 1708989997
  6. 1708990000
  7. 1708990003
  8. 1708990006
  9. 1708990008
  10. 1708990011
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWDX7AJXBM369619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from leasing company in good condition, low mileage and well equipped with a 2.5L 5 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, alloy wheels , heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Volkswagen Jetta 151,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Accord Crosstour EXL 4WD for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Honda Accord Crosstour EXL 4WD 295,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic 229,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Jetta