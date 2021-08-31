2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 2 6 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7981689

7981689 Stock #: 06122101

06122101 VIN: 3vwwl7aj3bm006292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 263,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

