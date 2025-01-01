$13,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volvo C30
T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1672MK4B2231627, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, TWO SETS OF TIRES, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Pwr. Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Driver's Seat Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371