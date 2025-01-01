Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1672MK4B2231627, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, TWO SETS OF TIRES, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Pwr. Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Drivers Seat Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2011 Volvo C30

73,000 KM

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volvo C30

T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS

13182269

2011 Volvo C30

T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1672MK4B2231627

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1672MK4B2231627, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, TWO SETS OF TIRES, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Pwr. Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Driver's Seat Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Volvo C30