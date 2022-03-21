Menu
2011 Volvo C30

152,000 KM

Details

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Volvo C30

2011 Volvo C30

T5|SE|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER

2011 Volvo C30

T5|SE|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8677169
  • Stock #: 230906
  • VIN: YV1672MK3B2230906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour TWO TONE GREY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1672MK3B2230906, T5 SE, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, Grey on Two Tone (Light Grey/Dark Grey) Interior, Dual Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Steering with Phone/Audio/Cruise Ctrs.,  Xenon Headlights, Titanium Trim, Tinted Windows, Auto Dim Mirror, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

