2011 Volvo C30

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8677169

8677169 Stock #: 230906

230906 VIN: YV1672MK3B2230906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey Metallic

Interior Colour TWO TONE GREY

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.