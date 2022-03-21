$12,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Volvo C30
T5|SE|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8677169
- Stock #: 230906
- VIN: YV1672MK3B2230906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour TWO TONE GREY
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1672MK3B2230906, T5 SE, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, Grey on Two Tone (Light Grey/Dark Grey) Interior, Dual Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Steering with Phone/Audio/Cruise Ctrs., Xenon Headlights, Titanium Trim, Tinted Windows, Auto Dim Mirror, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
