$7,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2011 Volvo XC70
3.2L AWD WAGON
2011 Volvo XC70
3.2L AWD WAGON
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
245,465KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4952BZ7B1098728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2231
- Mileage 245,465 KM
Vehicle Description
245K KM, 3.2L I6 235HP, AWD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Volvo SAFETY, Excellent dealer service history, Auto, AC, Bluetooth, CarFax available, Moonroof, Driver memory seat, Blind-spot monitoring, Premium sound system, Heated seats and mirrors, Leatherette interior, Tires are in good shape, All-season tires and much much more ..
Few other WAGONS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome window trim
Silver roof rails
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.75 Axle Ratio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Footwell lights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
16.0 STEERING RATIO
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
$7,500
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2011 Volvo XC70