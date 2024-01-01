Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, regularly serviced, no rust, drives well a/c works, power group, 7 passenger seating ,</p><p>blindspot monitoring, folding mirrors, 3.2L inline 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission ,AWD , sunroof and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2011 Volvo XC90

288,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volvo XC90

3.2 awd

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volvo XC90

3.2 awd

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1718484295
  2. 1718484300
  3. 1718484303
  4. 1718484307
  5. 1718484310
  6. 1718484314
  7. 1718484318
  8. 1718484321
  9. 1718484324
  10. 1718484326
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
288,000KM
Good Condition
VIN YV4952CZ3B1570776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 288,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, regularly serviced, no rust, drives well a/c works, power group, 7 passenger seating ,

blindspot monitoring, folding mirrors, 3.2L inline 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission ,AWD , sunroof and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2015 GMC Savana for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 GMC Savana 370,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Lexus RX 350 209,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 204,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2011 Volvo XC90