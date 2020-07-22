+ taxes & licensing
2012 AUDI A6 | QUATTRO AWD | PREMIUM | NAVIGATION | BLINDSPOT | HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | SUNROOF | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Navigation enhanced by Google, a touch-pad cabin tech interface, a supercharged direct-injection engine, an eight-speed transmission, and Quattro all-wheel drive combine to make the 2012 Audi A6 one of the most cutting-edge cars on the road. Featured in Brown Exterior and Black Leather Interior. This vehicle is fully redesigned from previous models, with updated styling, increased interior room, a lighter curb weight and new technological features. The Audi A6 3.0T gets a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 310 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.
The 3.0T Premium comes standard with 17-inch wheels, heated front seats, Audi Drive Select (adjustable modes for steering, throttle and transmission), automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, triple-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats (includes lumbar adjustment), partial leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface.
The 2012 Audi A6 feels lighter than previous generations and changes directions more eagerly on the road. There's plenty of grip, and the improved front/rear weight distribution and well-sorted suspension gives the A6 excellent balance and provides a more satisfying connection between car and driver. The supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine has sharp response off the line, and continues to pull hard throughout the range, thanks to a broad torque curve. In Sport mode, the 3.0T's automatic upshifts smoothly under full throttle and downshifts with authority, matching revs to keep things smooth.
This vehicle has one of the finest cabins in its class, with an attractive dash layout, excellent materials quality and solid fit and finish. The MMI (Multi Media Interface) controls entertainment, communication and navigation functions via the dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus, crisp graphics and a touchpad to increase functionality. Seats are supportive and comfortable on long trips, while the backseat in particular offers more real-world legroom than most rivals. We know safety is your number one priority, so standard safety equipment on the 2012 Audi A6 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle!
