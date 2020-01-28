2012 Audi A7

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3
855-322-5672
+ taxes & licensing
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, NO ACCIDENTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BOSE STEREO SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER TAILGATE, XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND MUCH MORE!
== About Ideal Fine Cars ==
-> Family owned and operated
-> We have been serving Southern Ontario for over 18 years.
-> We want you to make an informed decision without worry.
-> We focus on providing absolute clarity.
-> We have built our reputation through...
-> Transparency, honesty, integrity and good customer service.
-> UCDA Member. OMVIC Registered.
-> Better Business Bureau A+ customer service record.
== Vehicle Condition & History ==
-> Our vehicles are hand selected.
-> We conduct a multi point inspection to ensure their condition.
-> We will provide you with a complete vehicle history report.
-> High-quality pictures are provided for all vehicles.
-> Check vehicle availability or get a vehicle history report by texting us.
== Certification and Drivability ==
-> This Vehicle has been fully inspected and is fully operational and fully drivable.
-> However, we must state that as per OMVIC regulations,
-> this vehicle is not drivable and not certified.
-> Certification is available for an additional charge of $699.
== Pricing ==
-> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
-> Our BEST price is given first, every time!
-> We want to give you a HAGGLE-FREE and HASSLE-FREE experience.
-> We will also give you the best price on your trade-in the first time.
== Benefits of choosing Ideal Fine Cars ==
-> Financing: Easy, on-the-spot approvals. We'll have you approved at a low preferred rate.
-> Trade-Ins: We accept trade-ins!
-> Warranty: We will help you choose an extended warranty to keep your vehicle protected.
-> Shipping: From our home to yours, Canada-wide shipping offered on all vehicles.
-> Service: We have a state-of-the-art, in-house service department to serve you.
Text us at 647-696-7358 to set up a time to come in and see this vehicle!
See our website for more information about this vehicle:
http://www.idealfinecars.com/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3