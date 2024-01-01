$8,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi Q5
2.0L-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-B&O
2012 Audi Q5
2.0L-QUATTRO-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-B&O
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 AUDI Q5 2.0L QUATTRO - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO SYSTEM - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - ROOF RACK - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $8,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919