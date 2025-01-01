$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus
2012 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium Plus
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM PLUS! AUTO! QUATTRO! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!
PUSH START! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD
A/C! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFTGATE! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!
NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118