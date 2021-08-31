Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi Q5

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,700

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

2L T,127KM,NO ACCIDENT,QUATTRO,PREM PLUS,PAN,2KEYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi Q5

2L T,127KM,NO ACCIDENT,QUATTRO,PREM PLUS,PAN,2KEYS

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,700

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,127KM,PREMIUM  PLUS,2.0L TURBO,QUATTRO,BACKUP SENSOR,ALL TIRES CONTINENTAL TIRES ALMOST NEW,2 KEYS,4 CYLINER,GAS SAVER,PANORAMIC ROOF,KEYLESSS ENTRY,AMAZING DRIVE,CAR FAX CLEAN,$13700,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 189,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2007 Volvo V50 WAGON...
 185,000 KM
$5,300 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord AU...
 225,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory