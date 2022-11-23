$12,900+ tax & licensing
416-252-1919
2012 Audi Q5
2.0T-QUATTRO-S LINE-SPORT-PANO ROOF-DRIVE SELECT
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9431397
- VIN: WA1WFCFP8CA117090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT WITH DYNMAIC/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SIDE VIEW ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 20" S-LINE SPORT WHEELS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - ROOF RACK - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - ALL SERVICE UP TO DATE AT AUDI DEALERSHIP - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 204,000KM - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
Vehicle Features
