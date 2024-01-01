2012 Audi S4

Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUFGCFL3CA111856, AWD, 3.0L 333HP, V6 Supercharged, NAVIGATION, BANG @ OLUFSEN Premium Stereo, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. SUNROOF, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Grey on Black Leather, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Heated seats, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Control, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Traction Control, Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel, CARPROOF Verified, All Service Records, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

145,000 KM

NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN

NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFGCFL3CA111856

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUFGCFL3CA111856, AWD, 3.0L 333HP, V6 Supercharged, NAVIGATION, BANG @ OLUFSEN Premium Stereo, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. SUNROOF, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Grey on Black Leather, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Heated seats, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Control, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Traction Control, Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel, CARPROOF Verified, All Service Records, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

