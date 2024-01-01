$16,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi S4
NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN
2012 Audi S4
NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUFGCFL3CA111856, AWD, 3.0L 333HP, V6 Supercharged, NAVIGATION, BANG @ OLUFSEN Premium Stereo, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. SUNROOF, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Grey on Black Leather, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Heated seats, Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Control, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Traction Control, Tilt Telescoping Steering Wheel, CARPROOF Verified, All Service Records, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371