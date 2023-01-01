Menu
2012 Audi TTS

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Audi TTS

2012 Audi TTS

TTS CONVERTIBLE|AWD|NAVI|LEATHER|ALLOYS|

2012 Audi TTS

TTS CONVERTIBLE|AWD|NAVI|LEATHER|ALLOYS|

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1684617629
  2. 1684617631
  3. 1684617633
  4. 1684617636
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976733
  • Stock #: 009310
  • VIN: TRUS1AFK2C1009310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# TRUS1AFK2C1009310, TTS TURBO, AWD, CONVERTIBLE, NAVIGATION, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. SPOILER, PWR. WIND BRAKER, Red on Black Leather, Pwr. Heated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

