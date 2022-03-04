$92,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2012 Bentley Continental
GT, AWD, 567HP, BITURBO W12, NAV, NAIM SOUND, AIR
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$92,800
- Listing ID: 8475135
- Stock #: PC8076
- VIN: SCBFR7ZA7CC074607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Havana Metallic
- Interior Colour Porpoise
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8076
- Mileage 110,520 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT | 6.0L BITURBO W12 | 567HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | NAIM FOR BENTLEY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BENTLEY MULLINER 21" TWO-PIECE WHEELS | AIR SUSPENSION | HEATED AND VENTED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS-GO | INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | REVERSE CAMERA | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | PUSH TO START | BURR WALNUT TRIM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | LOW KM
From the moment your hands grasp the Continental GT's steering wheel, you'll be taking control of Bentley's ultimate Two-Door Coupé. Its turbocharged W12 Engine produces 576 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. A Tiptronic 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters is mated to a confidence-inspiring AWD System, taking you from 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds. This GT comes in an optional Quartzite Metallic exterior colour, sitting on Special Bentley Mulliner painted 21" Five-spoke, Two-piece aluminum wheels and Chrome trim throughout the exterior. The interior features Portland/Porpoise colour Diamond Quilted Leather with Contrast Stitching, Dark Stained Burr Walnut trim, Aluminum Sports Pedals, and a Knurled Sports Gear Lever.
The GT trim gets Sporty Chrome front grille/bumper/rear Accents, Lowered Ride Height, Sportier Suspension and Tuning. Such limitless power can only be matched by the exquisite refinement in the Continental GT cabin. You will sit in beautiful, elegant Leather, with guidance from a Navigation System, and enjoy the Naim for Bentley Premium Sound System. With this being a Bentley, of course, you will get all the bells & whistles: Heated Seats, Memory/Power Adjustable Seats, Air Suspension Adjustment, Power-Adjustable Rear, Spoiler, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Soft Close Vacuum Doors, Phone Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated, Electronic Parking Brake, and Power Folding Mirrors.
As expected, the Continental GT's cabin makes use of only the best materials available. From supple leather that covers most surfaces to the rich wood veneers crafted in Bentley's dedicated hand-crafted wood-working shop, the Continental GT's interior is an homage to old-world craftsmanship that truly lives up to the term "world-class". The 2012 Bentley Continental GT comes standard with stability control, traction control, antilock brakes with brake assist, side airbags for all seats and driver knee airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
