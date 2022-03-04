Menu
2012 Bentley Continental

110,520 KM

Details Description Features

$92,800

+ tax & licensing
$92,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2012 Bentley Continental

2012 Bentley Continental

GT, AWD, 567HP, BITURBO W12, NAV, NAIM SOUND, AIR

2012 Bentley Continental

GT, AWD, 567HP, BITURBO W12, NAV, NAIM SOUND, AIR

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$92,800

+ taxes & licensing

110,520KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8475135
  • Stock #: PC8076
  • VIN: SCBFR7ZA7CC074607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Havana Metallic
  • Interior Colour Porpoise
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8076
  • Mileage 110,520 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT | 6.0L BITURBO W12 | 567HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | NAIM FOR BENTLEY PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BENTLEY MULLINER 21" TWO-PIECE WHEELS | AIR SUSPENSION | HEATED AND VENTED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS-GO | INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | REVERSE CAMERA | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | PUSH TO START | BURR WALNUT TRIM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | LOW KM







From the moment your hands grasp the Continental GT's steering wheel, you'll be taking control of Bentley's ultimate Two-Door Coupé. Its turbocharged W12 Engine produces 576 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. A Tiptronic 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters is mated to a confidence-inspiring AWD System, taking you from 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds. This GT comes in an optional Quartzite Metallic exterior colour, sitting on Special Bentley Mulliner painted 21" Five-spoke, Two-piece aluminum wheels and Chrome trim throughout the exterior. The interior features Portland/Porpoise colour Diamond Quilted Leather with Contrast Stitching, Dark Stained Burr Walnut trim, Aluminum Sports Pedals, and a Knurled Sports Gear Lever.







The GT trim gets Sporty Chrome front grille/bumper/rear Accents, Lowered Ride Height, Sportier Suspension and Tuning. Such limitless power can only be matched by the exquisite refinement in the Continental GT cabin. You will sit in beautiful, elegant Leather, with guidance from a Navigation System, and enjoy the Naim for Bentley Premium Sound System. With this being a Bentley, of course, you will get all the bells & whistles: Heated Seats, Memory/Power Adjustable Seats, Air Suspension Adjustment, Power-Adjustable Rear, Spoiler, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Soft Close Vacuum Doors, Phone Connectivity, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated, Electronic Parking Brake, and Power Folding Mirrors.







As expected, the Continental GT's cabin makes use of only the best materials available. From supple leather that covers most surfaces to the rich wood veneers crafted in Bentley's dedicated hand-crafted wood-working shop, the Continental GT's interior is an homage to old-world craftsmanship that truly lives up to the term "world-class". The 2012 Bentley Continental GT comes standard with stability control, traction control, antilock brakes with brake assist, side airbags for all seats and driver knee airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Cargo Area Light
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Air filtration
Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Air Suspension
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
10
Trunk release
PADDLE SHIFTER
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Total speakers: 8
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Rear seat type: bucket
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Armrests: front center
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Wheels: aluminum
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Wheel spokes: 5
Shift knob trim: chrome
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Body side moldings: chrome
Power outlet(s): three 12V
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Navigation system: voice operated
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
audio security system
rear center with pass-thru
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

