2012 Bentley Continental

Listing ID: 8475135

8475135 Stock #: PC8076

PC8076 VIN: SCBFR7ZA7CC074607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Havana Metallic

Interior Colour Porpoise

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 110,520 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Cargo Area Light Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Air filtration Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Suspension Air Suspension Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control 10 Trunk release PADDLE SHIFTER Driver Information System Braking Assist Lumbar Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Headlight cleaners Front Brake Type: Disc Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Satellite radio: SiriusXM Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Total speakers: 8 Mirror color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Rear seat type: bucket One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Memorized settings: driver seat Side mirrors: auto-dimming Antenna type: element Armrests: front center Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Wheels: aluminum Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Rear air conditioning: independently controlled Auxiliary audio input: jack Wheel spokes: 5 Shift knob trim: chrome Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Body side moldings: chrome Power outlet(s): three 12V In-Dash CD: DVD audio Navigation system: voice operated variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc auto delay off reclining audio security system rear center with pass-thru Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

