Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW 3 Series

95,000 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

Contact Seller
2012 BMW 3 Series

2012 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 3 Series

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

  1. 5348540
  2. 5348540
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5348540

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON !
This BMW 335i Cabriolet Is Finished In A Beautiful Black Exterior And Paired With A Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded w/ True Keyless Entry w. Push To Start, Comfort Access, Sports Seats, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, Navigation, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Light package & Much More ! This 335i Is Equipped With A 6 Speed Manual Transmission Extremely Rare !

CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
1 Year/12,000 KM Lubrico Warranty Included.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$24,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pro Drive Auto Sales

2015 Lexus GS
 104,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey
 124,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2011 Acura MDX
 103,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

Call Dealer

647-702-XXXX

(click to show)

647-702-8291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory