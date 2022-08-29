$23,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2012 BMW 6 Series
XDRIVE|NAVI|ROOF|20in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275302
- Stock #: 894330
- VIN: WBALX5C5XCC894330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WBALX5C5XCC894330, NAVIGATION, PWR. SUNROOF, 20 inch ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Black Leather, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrls, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., LED/Xenon Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dynamic Stability Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Vehicle Features
